UK Supreme Court rules sex is biological

April 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has issued a unanimous ruling that sexual identity is defined biologically.

The court ruled that “the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.”

The case arose from a claim brought by a For Women Scotland, a group formed to “protect and strengthen women and children’s rights,” which had argued that legal protections based on sex should apply only to those people born of that sex. The Scottish government had opposed that claim, arguing that “transgender” men who identify as women should receive the same legal protections.

