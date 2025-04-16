Catholic World News

Vatican sending donation to help Myanmar earthquake victims

April 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is sending a donation to support emergency workers in Myanmar as the nation recovers from a devastating earthquake.

The contribution is being made through the Dicastery for Integral Human Development and the Dicastery of Charity.

