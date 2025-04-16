Catholic World News

Vatican lists celebrants for Easter vigil, Easter Sunday

April 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the names of the prelates who will substitute for Pope Francis as principal celebrants of the Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday services.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside at the Easter Vigil.

Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the archpriest of St. Peter’s basilica, will preside at the morning Mass on Easter Sunday.

The Vatican had earlier named celebrants for the other main liturgical ceremonies of Holy Week:

Cardinal Domenico Calcago, the retired president of APSA, for the Chrism Mass on the morning of Holy Thursday;

Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, the prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches, for the Good Friday liturgy in St. Peter’s basilica;

Cardinal Baldo Reina, the vicar general of Rome, for the Stations of the Cross.

