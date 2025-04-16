Catholic World News

Pope hosts Gemelli Hospital staff at private audience

April 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis welcomed dozens of doctors and other staff members from the Gemelli Hospital at a private audience on April 16, thanking them for the care that he received during his 38 days of hospitalization.

Ironically, when he was discharged from the hospital, the Pontiff received doctors’ orders to avoid group meetings.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

