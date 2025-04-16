Catholic World News

Nicaragua bans processions, public Easter celebrations

April 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has issued a ban on processions during Holy Week and Easter, in its latest crackdown on the Catholic Church.

The Ortega regime is reportedly ordering 14,000 police officers to prevent any procession or other public manifestation of faith. The ban will be in place for the third consecutive year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!