Holy Land’s former Custos decries indifference to Gaza’s suffering

April 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Franciscan friar who served as Custos, or provincial, of the Holy Land from 2016 to 2022 decried indifference to the suffering in Gaza.

“For more than 18 months the world has seen what is happening in Gaza, but the world does not look and does not find the possibility of stopping the death and suffering of more than two million people,” Father Ibrahim Faltas, OFM, wrote in a reflection, “The Via Dolorosa of Gaza.”

He added, “For too long we have been helplessly witnessing inhumane actions in the indifference of those who see the profits of war and allow the fire that destroys people and hospitals, but do not see, pretend not to see and allow inhumane methods of death that exceed, in number and atrocity, the irrational law of revenge.”

