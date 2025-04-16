Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, in book preface, hails greatness of Chinese civilization

April 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, has written the preface to a new book by Father Antonio Sergianni, PIME. The priest is a missionary who became the Curial official “responsible for the affairs of the Catholic Church in China,” according to the Fides news agency.

“Father Antonio captures the human greatness of the Chinese people’s and Chinese civilization’s journey through time, helping us grasp it in all its breadth,” Cardinal Parolin wrote in his preface. “A dizzying greatness, a kind of mystery of History, with a continuity spanning more than a thousand years.”

Cardinal Parolin added:

With the gaze of faith, Father Antonio traces all the historical periods that have marked the encounter between the proclamation of Christ and China ... This encounter, too, can mysteriously contribute to ensuring that the breath and longing for greatness of the Chinese people and all other peoples do not become closed in on themselves and fuel fears with endless wars, but are channeled toward paths of peace that promote encounters and paths of fraternity, of fraternal coexistence between different peoples.

