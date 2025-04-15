Catholic World News

Pope updates curriculum for Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy

April 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved a new program of formation for the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, the institution that trains clerics for service in Vatican diplomacy.

Founded in 1701, and originally serving primarily to train priests from noble families, the Academy continues to train young men for Vatican service abroad. Pope Francis—who has emphasized the pastoral role of Vatican diplomats—explained that this service “is no longer limited to those countries where the presence of the Church has long been grounded in the preaching of the Gospel.” Consequently the revised curriculum will emphasize the diplomatic mission, helping future Vatican representatives to “be respected for their approach to the aspirations and difficulties that an increasingly synodal Church must face.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!