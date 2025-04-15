Catholic World News

English dioceses report surge in young adult male converts

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: English dioceses are reporting a sharp increase in the number of people who will be welcomed into the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil, with an especially heavy representation of young adult men.

London’s two Catholic dioceses lead the trend. The Westminster diocese is preparing to receive 500 adult converts, a 25% increase over last year’s total; half of these converts are unbaptized. In Southwark, 450 new Catholics will be welcome—the highest figure in the past decade.

In Wales, Archbishop Mark O’Toole of Cardiff reports that this year’s converts will be a 100% increase over the total for 2023.

