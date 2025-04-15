Catholic World News

Armenian leader protests Vatican conference on Azerbaijan

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A leader of the Armenian Apostolic Church, has lashed out at the Pontifical Gregorian University for hosting a conference on Christianity in Azerbaijan, co-hosted by several institutions connected with the Azerbaijan government.

Catholicos Aram of Cilicia said that the conference—dominated by Azerbaijan, which has been charged with the ethnic cleansing of Armenians—was “anti-Armenian” and expressed dismay that “such an anti-scholarly event was allowed to take place under the roof of a prominent Catholic educational institution.”

