Former nun details allegations of sexual and psychological abuse against Father Rupnik

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A former Slovenian nun, “Klara,” spoke in an interview about her allegations of abuse against Father Marko Ivan Rupnik.

Klara, who met Father Rupnik in 1980, alleges that Rupnik told her that she would be rejecting Christ if she did not reject a marriage proposal and instead join the Loyola Community, which he co-founded.

“He started telling me that I was missing something, that he was—so to speak—my savior, that he would give me what I was missing,” said Klara, a witness in Father Rupnik’s canonical trial. She then recounted her allegations of sexual abuse.

