10 years after death, Cardinal Tucci recalled at memorial Mass

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The dean of the College of Cardinal celebrated a memorial Mass for Cardinal Roberto Tucci, SJ, ten years after his death at the age of 93.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re recalled that Father Tucci, then editor of La Civiltà Cattolica and a peritus at the Second Vatican Council, became friends with the future Pope St. John Paul II as they worked on the committee that drafted Gaudium et Spes. Father Tucci later became director of Vatican Radio (1973-1985), for which he celebrated a daily broadcast Mass in Latin, and the organizer of St. John Paul’s trips (1982-2001).

Father Tucci, named a cardinal in 2001, traveled “at least twice to a nation that would be visited,” Cardinal Re recalled. “He was very skilled in finding the way to realize what His Holiness wanted” and “had the ability to face the most complicated situations”—such as trips to Nicaragua and the Netherlands—with “serenity and clarity.”

