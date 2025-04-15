Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernández blesses statue of Mystical Rose, a year after letter on apparition

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith blessed a statue of Mary, Mystical Rose in the Vatican Gardens, a year after a letter assessing the alleged apparitions of the Mystical Rose in Fontanelle di Montichiari, Italy.

In his letter, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández found that “no elements in the messages spread by Pierina Gilli” about Mary, Mystical Rose, that “directly contradict the teaching of the Catholic Church on faith and morals ...Rather, one can find several positive aspects that stand out in the messages as a whole and others that deserve clarification to avoid any misunderstanding.”

The two secretaries of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and the secretary-general of the Governorate of Vatican City State joined Cardinal Fernández in blessing the statue.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

