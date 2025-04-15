Catholic World News

Support policies that strengthen family life, Vatican diplomat urges

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See “calls for the prioritization of policies that strengthen and support families, recognizing that families are the cornerstone of a healthy and flourishing society,” a leading Vatican diplomat told the UN Commission on Population and Development.

“Policies that uphold the stability, unity and rights of the family create the conditions necessary for the well-being of all its members and foster the common good,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “The Holy See reaffirms that the promotion of health and well-being must always begin with a firm commitment to the inherent dignity of every person, at every stage of life, from conception to natural death.”

“By upholding this principle, by promoting the role of the family, and by striving for economic justice, the wellbeing of all can be guaranteed,” Archbishop Caccia concluded, after calling for debt relief that would “provide developing countries with the fiscal space to make critical investments also in the area of health.”

