President Trump issues Passover greetings

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Wishing Jews a happy Passover, President Donald Trump said that “every year at this time, Jewish families celebrate God’s liberation of the ancient Israelites from slavery in Egypt, guiding them through the prophet Moses on a 40-year journey to a very, very promised land.”

“The story of Exodus, which is retold around the globe and all over the world at every Passover Seder, is a reminder not only of the enduring strength of the Jewish people, but of the importance of putting our faith in Almighty God no matter what the circumstance,” he added.

