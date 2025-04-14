Catholic World News

Canadian bishops’ leader: confront Catholic politicians on life issues

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William McGrattan, the president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, told an EWTN audience that Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Catholic politicians who support abortion and euthanasia should be rebuked for creating scandal.

Asked to respond to Carney’s statement that he “unreservedly” supports a legal right to abortion, Bishop McGrattan replied:

I would say that someone who is in politics and claims to be living according to their faith and making such statements, we see the disconnect, and this is unfortunate with many of our politicians.

When pressed as to whether Carney should be denied Communion, Bishop McGrattan repled that “those pastoral decisions would have to be made by the local bishop”—in Carney’s case, Archbishop Marcel Damphouuse of Ottawa. But he went on to say:

If it is a very challenging, scandalous position, I think, then, that is the responsibility of the bishop, in a pastoral way, to confront and to challenge various politicians in that way.

