Papal nuncio in Ukraine: nothing left but turn to God

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: After a Russian attack on the city of Sumy killed more than 30 people and left over 100 injured, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio in Ukraine said: “There’s nothing left but to turn to the Lord to defend us, because it seems that no other force is capable of protecting peace and life.”

The missile attack struck Sumy in mid-morning on Palm Sunday, hitting the city’s center and killing many people who were headed to Mass.

