Former USCCB official sues gay-dating app for career damage

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill, who resigned his post as general secretary of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops after revelations that he was a regular user of Grindr, who sued the gay-dating app for damages.

In the lawsuit, Burrill’s lawyers claim that because Grindr allowed information to leak, exposing his habitual use, “He was forced to leave his position as general secretary with the USCCB and his upward trajectory to the position of bishop has been permanently derailed.”

