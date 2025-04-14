Catholic World News

Vatican tightens rules for Mass stipends

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Dicastery for the Clergy has issued a new decree governing the acceptance of stipends for Mass intentions, sharply reducing the use of “collective intentions.”

Under the new decree, which takes effect on Easter Sunday, a priest cannot accept multiple stipends for a single Mass—known as a “collective intention”—unless each donor is informed and agrees to the arrangement. “Such consent of the donors can never be presumed,” the decree stresses.

The new norm, which clarifies Canon 945 of the Code of Canon Law, confirms that priests may accept offerings for a Mass, but emphasizes that the arrangement should not appear to be a commercial deal, and urges priests to say Mass for an individual’s intention even if the individual is unable to make a donation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

