US bishops call for passage of Religious Workforce Protection Act

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Bishop Mark Seitz, chairman of the Committee on Migration, called for the passage of the Religious Workforce Protection Act (RWPA).

“The RWPA is desperately needed to ensure communities across our nation can continue to enjoy the essential contributions of foreign-born religious workers who lawfully entered the United States on a nonimmigrant religious worker (R-1) visa,” the prelates explained in their letter. “Numbered among them are many Catholic priests, as well as religious sisters and brothers.”

“Unfortunately, a significant backlog in the employment-based, fourth preference (EB-4) visa category depended upon by these workers for permanent status in the United States threatens to disrupt the services they provide to Americans of many different faiths, as well as those of no faith at all,” they added.

