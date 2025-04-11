Catholic World News

Myanmar air strikes destroy Catholic church

April 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic church in the Chin state of northwestern Myanmar has been destroyed by air strikes by the country’s military.

The Church of Christ the King, consecrated less than two years ago, was devastated by bombing on April 8. Only the outer walls remain.

The military of Myanmar has carried out repeated air attacks in Chin, where the rebel Chinland Defense Force controls much of the territory.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri11 April
Lent

Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Stanislaus, Bishop and Martyr

Image for Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Stanislaus, Bishop and Martyr

It is one week before Good Friday. Today's Mass is a further reminder of how hatred against Christ escalated in those final days before Holy Week. Fridays of Lent have a special penitential quality. —The Vatican II Weekday Missal The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Stanislaus…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: