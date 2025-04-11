Catholic World News

Catholic activist wins an argument with AI

April 11, 2025

Writing for Crisis Austin Ruse—the president of the Center for Family and Human Rights—explains how he won an argument with Grok, the artificial-intelligence program.

When he discovered that Grok described him as having favored the criminalization of homosexuality, Ruse responded to the AI program, pointing out that the statement was inaccurate. After a few exchanges, Grok conceded that Ruse was correct, and amended the statement. When he tried the same with ChatGPT, another AI assistant, Ruse had a similar experience.

Ruse muses: “How is it possible that a machine can show reasonableness, yet individuals—i.e., editors at Wikipedia—never will?”

