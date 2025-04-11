Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch calls for aid to Syria so that refugees can leave Lebanon, return home

April 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the Patriarch of the Lebanon-based Maronite Church (CNEWA profile), called for international aid so that the two million Syrian refugees there can return home.

“We are experiencing a miracle because Lebanon does not close its doors to migrants,” the prelate told Vatican Media. “In the name of humanity, it cannot say ‘you do not enter.’ However, this situation risks drowning Lebanon.”

“Young Lebanese are leaving the country because the state cannot support six million inhabitants,” he continued. “We ask the international community for help to support the reconstruction of Syria and its economy. Only then will the refugees want to return home.”

