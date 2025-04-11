Catholic World News

Thailand’s bishops oppose legalization of gambling

April 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that the Church has a mission “to be a moral teacher for humanity,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand announced its opposition to legislation that would legalize gambling in the Southeast Asian nation.

Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana of Bangkok warned that “legalizing gambling and casinos could beget social vices such as gambling addiction, financial and debt issues, crime, money laundering, human trafficking, and deception, particularly affecting children and youth,” according to the UCA News agency’s summary of his remarks.

The nation of 70 million (map) is 87% Buddhist, 6% Muslim, and 2% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

