Pope meets with Britain’s King Charles

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met privately on April 9 with Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The meeting took place on the royal couple’s 20th wedding anniversary (the second marriage for both), and the Pontiff congratulated them on the occasion. King Charles wished the Pope a speedy recovery from his illness, and the Pope voiced the same wish for the king, who has undergone treatment for cancer.

The British royal couple had announced early in March that they would meet with the Pope on April 7. Later in the month, Buckingham Palace reported that the visit had been postponed by mutual agreement because the Pope was under doctor’s orders to avoid meetings during his convalescence.

