Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin seen as an unlikely conclave choice

April 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Diakonos (scroll down for English)

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican journalist Sandro Magister writes that Cardinal Pietro Parolin has become the main focus of speculation about who might succeed Pope Francis. But the Vatican Secretary of State is actually not a strong candidate, Magister argues.

Pope Francis has never relied heavily on Cardinal Parolin, the Vatican-watcher writes, and the cardinal “also not seem capable of gathering among the cardinals the widespread trust that is necessary for election.” He notes that Cardinal Parolin’s most noteworthy diplomatic achievement, the Vatican’s secret accord with China, does not weigh in his favor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!