Ethiopia: ransom paid, but no news of kidnapped priest

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in Ethiopia have expressed fear about the fate of a priest who was kidnapped in March, and has not been freed although a ransom was paid.

“We cry out [to God] on behalf of our beloved priest Rev. Abba Habtewold, who is missing,” said Bishop Merhakristos Getachew Yilma of Awasa. Bishop Angelo Pagano of Harar added that kidnappers had not contacted his diocese or any of his priests.

One report, from the Father Habtewold’s nephew, suggested that the kidnappers, reached by phone, had said that the priest is “already buried.”

