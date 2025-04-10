Catholic World News

French dioceses welcoming surge of conversions

April 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aleteia (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church in France is preparing to welcome a record number of adult converts at the Easter Vigil this year, with nearly 18,000 people entering the Church.

Across the country, the bishops’ conference reports a 30% jump in the number of converts over last year’s figure, which was already a record. The Archdiocese of Paris awaits the baptism of 670 catechumens, up from 522 last year; the Archdiocese of Lille reports 658, up from 456.

More than 10% of the new converts had been Muslims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!