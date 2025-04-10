Catholic World News

Peru’s bishops: Cardinal Cipriani free to claim innocence

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a partial response to a complaint by Cardinal Juan Cipriani, the Peruvian bishops’ conference has conceded that the cardinal has not been found guilty of any canonical offense.

The episcopal conference, in a public statement, said: “Cardinal Cipriani has every right to assert his innocence, since guilty is proven in a penal proceeding.”

Cardinal Cipriani—who retired as Archbishop of Lima in 2019, having reached the age of 75—had objected to an earlier statement from the bishops’ conference saying that he had been restricted in his ministry because of a canonical offense. The cardinal said that he had accepted the restrictions, since he was already retired, but insisted on his innocence, pointing out that “there has been no trial, nor any evidence has been presented, nor has there been a defense, or witness, or anything.”

