Holy See calls for debt-free assistance to middle-income countries

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent statement at a UN meeting, a leading Vatican diplomat called for increased development assistance to middle-income countries.

“The success of middle-income countries also depends on the scaling up development finance,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “Investment is key if middle-income countries are to realize their full potential and achieve sustainable development.”

“However, many middle-income countries already face high debt burdens, and financing that generates further debt risks deepening their financial distress,” he continued. “The Holy See therefore calls for an increase in accessible, debt-free development financial assistance to ensure that these countries can invest in their future, without fear of being trapped in repayment cycles.”

