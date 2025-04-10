Catholic World News

Contemplate Jesus on the Cross and persevere in prayer, Pope writes to Italian pilgrims

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief message to pilgrims from two Italian dioceses who are in Rome for 2025 jubilee, Pope Francis addressed “a special thought to those among you who are sick and elderly.”

“Let us live this time of trial contemplating the Lord Jesus on the cross, source of consolation and salvation,” the Pope said in his message to pilgrims from the Dioceses of Grosseto and Pitigliano-Sovana-Orbetello. “Faced with the difficulties we see in the world and that we feel in our hearts, I urge you to persevere in prayer, bearing witness every day to that hope that makes us the salt of the earth.”

The message, dated April 7, was released on April 9.

