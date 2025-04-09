Catholic World News

Vatican official explains support for mission dioceses

April 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a conference at the Pontifical Urbaniana University, Father Tadeusz Nowak, the secretary-general of the Propagation of the Faith, explained how the Dicastery for Evangelization provides material support for dioceses in mission territories around the world.

Last year the dicastery supplied more than $23 million in support to some of the 3,000 dioceses, eparchies, and other ecclesiastical units under its jurisdiction. That funding is used for a variety of pastoral purposes: building churches and schools, supporting clergy and lay catechists, providing transportation, etc.

