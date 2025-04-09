Catholic World News

Trump’s nominee as ambassador to Vatican faces Senate confirmation hearings

April 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Brian Burch, President Trump’s choice to become US ambassador to the Vatican, faced questioning on the administration’s budget cuts and on the relationship between the Holy See and China during Senate confirmation hearings on April 8.

Burch, who worked for Trump’s election as president of CatholicVote, defended the administration’s cuts to the US AID budget. On China, he said that as ambassador he would urge the Vatican to “resist the idea that a foreign government has any role whatsoever in choosing the leadership of a private religious institution.”

