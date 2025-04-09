Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman calls on President Trump to lead the way on international debt relief

April 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, joined by the executive director of the Jubilee USA Network, thanked President Donald Trump for his actions on behalf of international debt relief in his first administration and called for additional actions during the 2025 jubilee year.

“Simply stated, the world needs strong American leadership on debt relief and financial architecture reform,” Bishop A. Elias Zaidan and Eric LeCompte wrote in their April 8 letter. “This will foster the global stability that enhances America’s trade partnerships—bolstering U.S. imports and exports in the developing world, protecting our taxpayers, pension savings, and consumers, and making America safer, wealthier, and stronger.”

