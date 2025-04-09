Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader links nation’s fight, future of democracy worldwide

April 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, received the Canadian ambassador and thanked Canada for its support for Ukraine.

The Major Archbishop said, “While global trends are shifting in another direction, Ukrainians are going against the current, saying: ‘No to colonization! No to totalitarianism!’ And despite everything, they continue to fight. It happened in 1991, 2014, and 2022.”

“Today, many countries hope Ukraine will endure this struggle—only then can democracy prevail,” the prelate added. “That’s why Canada so strongly hopes Ukraine will survive—and with it, democracy in Canada.”

