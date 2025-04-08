Catholic World News

Vatican reports ‘slight’ improvements in Pope’s condition

April 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has reported “further slight respiratory, mobility, and voice-related improvements,” in the latest bulletin on the recovery of Pope Francis from double pneumonia. The Pope’s condition “remains stable,” the report said.

The Pope continues to receive supplemental oxygen during the day, with high-flow oxygen delivered by a nasal cannula during the night and as needed.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will not hold a public audience on Wednesday, April 9 (although a written text of his catechetical address will be released), and said it is “too early to discuss” the prospects for the Pontiff’s participation in liturgical ceremonies for Holy Week.

