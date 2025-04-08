Catholic World News

Vatican pension fund in crisis

April 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Ten years ago, The Pillar reminds readers, Vatican officials said that the Holy See’s pension fund could become “unmanageable,” with its unfunded liabilities approaching €1.5 billion.

No substantial steps have been taken to remedy the situation in the past decade, The Pillar reports, due to the Vatican’s overall financial shortfall. Last November, Pope Francis acknowledged that “the current system is not able to guarantee in the medium term the fulfillment of the pension obligation for future generations.” The current shortfall of the pension fund has not been disclosed, but the situation appears to be critical.

