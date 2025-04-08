Catholic World News

USCCB will not renew refugee, children’s services agreements with federal government

April 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Describing the decision as “heartbreaking,” the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced that “we will not be renewing existing cooperative agreements with the federal government related to children’s services and refugee support.”

Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese of the Military Services said that “this difficult decision follows the suspension by the government of our cooperative agreements to resettle refugees. The decision to reduce these programs drastically forces us to reconsider the best way to serve the needs of our brothers and sisters seeking safe harbor from violence and persecution.”

“For half a century, we have been willing partners in implementing the government’s refugee resettlement program,” he concluded. “The Gospel’s call to do what we can for the least among us remains our guide. We ask you to join us in praying for God’s grace in finding new ways to bring hope where it is most needed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!