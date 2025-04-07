Catholic World News

Vatican notes McCarrick’s death

April 07, 2025

The Vatican noted the death of Theodore McCarrick, the former cardinal who was laicized in 2019.

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, published an article, “Theodore McCarrick, disgraced former cardinal, dies at age 94,” that briefly noted his ecclesiastical career and focused on the actions that preceded and followed his dismissal from the clerical state.

The Vatican newspaper published a separate but similar article on page 4 of its April 5 edition, entitled “È morto Theodore Edgar McCarrick ex cardinale dimesso dallo stato clericale per abusi” [Theodore Edgar McCarrick, an ex-cardinal dismissed from the clerical state for abuse, has died].

