Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments brutality in Sudan

April 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In “Fuga da Khartoum” [Flight from Khartoum]—the most prominent front-page article in its April 5 edition—the Vatican newspaper lamented the atrocities committed by Sudan’s army as it reconquered the nation’s capital, nearly two years after a civil war began.

“Endless horrors in Sudan, which two years ago fell into the spiral of a bloody civil war with no end in sight,” wrote Valerio Palombaro, a staff journalist. “From Khartoum come horrifying reports of summary executions in the streets. People stretched out on the ground and beheaded.”

“Others, dragged for meters, led into a hole and killed by machine-gun fire,” he continued. “Cold-blooded killings of civilians, which push thousands of people to flee.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!