Catholic World News

Eastern Catholic churches seen as bridge toward unity with Orthodox

April 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: At a Vatican conference on the theology of the Eastern Catholic churches, Archbishop Michel Jalakh said that Catholic attitudes toward the Eastern churches have evolved in recent years.

At one time the Eastern Catholic churches were seen as an obstacle to ecumenical union with the Orthodox, said Archbishop Jalakh, the secretary of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches. Then they were recognized as an “anomaly.” But today, he said, the Eastern Catholic churches are seen as a potential bridge toward unity between Catholics and Orthodox.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!