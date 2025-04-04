Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ and Russian counterpart talk about Ukraine

April 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’ Secretary for Relations with States, held a phone conversation on April 4 with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, to discuss prospects for peace in Ukraine.

Archbishop Gallagher confirmed the Vatican’s readiness to continue humanitarian initiatives, particularly involving the exchange of prisoners.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!