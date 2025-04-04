Catholic World News

Cardinal Aveline elected president of French bishops’ conference

April 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille has been elected president of the French bishops’ conference.

Pope Francis named him a cardinal in 2022, bypassing the new archbishop of Paris, and favored Marseille with a one-day apostolic journey in 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!