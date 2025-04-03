Catholic World News

Did India’s bishops alienate Muslims?

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: John Dayal, the secretary-general of the All India Christian Council, has expressed concern that the nation’s bishops may have damaged relations with the Muslim community by supporting a government initiative to change laws regulating the donation of Muslim properties for religious or charitable use.

The Indian bishops supported the proposal, which will benefit Christian families living on property claimed by Muslim charities. But the measure could cause resentment among Muslims, who—like Christians—frequently suffer from adverse treatment under a Hindu-nationalist government.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

