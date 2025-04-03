Catholic World News

New Vatican statement underlines achievement of Council of Nicea

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Looking forward to ecumenical celebrations of the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, the International Theological Commission (ITC) has issued a statement: “Jesus Christ, Son of God, Savior.”

The ITC statement expresses hope that the anniversary observances will give “new impetus to the journey toward Christian unity.” In particular the document mentions the “hope for an agreement on a common date for the celebration of Easter.”

The Nicene Creed, the document states, along with the Council itself, “bear witness to the same event of Jesus Christ, whose irruption into history offers unprecedented access to God and introduces a transformation of human thought.”

The full ITC document, in the original Italian, is posted on the web site of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. An English translation is not yet available.

