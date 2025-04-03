Catholic college president defends commencement honor for McAleese
April 03, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: The president of St. Mary’s College in Indiana has defended the text decision to invite former Irish President Mary McAleese to deliver this year’s commencement address.
Katie Conroy denied that McAleese supports abortion, saying that in 2018 she voted only to “give Parliament the authority to consider and legislate” on the issue. During the debate on that measure, when Bishop Kevin Doran warned that legislators who favored it were guilty of serious sin, McAleese replied that such cautions are “man-made rules.”
McAleese has been a strong proponent of women’s ordination and favored recognition of same-sex unions. On these issues, Conroy wrote, “Church teaching continues to evolve.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Today 2:27 PM ET USA
Both these women are a danger to the health of the Catholic Church. What they spout is taken as sophisticated orthodoxy by the clever classes which make up higher education, both on the faculty and especially the easily influenced students entering the doors of liberal education today. Plenty has been written about the prevailing condition, but until bishops start invoking existential penalties against this continual equivocation there'll be no end to it.