Vatican hosts screening of The Chosen: Last Supper

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Film Library hosted a special screening of The Chosen: Last Supper.

Msgr. Lucio Adrian Ruiz. secretary of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, and Elizabeth Tabish, the actress who plays Mary Magdalene, took part in the event.

“The Chosen is one of the most watched series in the world, with over 280 million viewers, 900 million views of individual episodes (translated into 50 languages), and more than 17 million followers on social media,” Vatican News reported.

