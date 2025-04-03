Catholic World News

Axe-wielding man attacks Christian parade in Iraq

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A man wielding an axe attacked an Assyrian Christian parade in Duhok, a city of 340,000 in northern Iraq.

Three people were injured in the attack, with two suffering skull fractures.

“Witnesses said the attacker, who has not been officially identified, ran toward the crowd shouting Islamic slogans,” the Associated Press reported. “Videos circulated online showed him pinned to the ground, repeatedly shouting, ‘Islamic State, the Islamic State remains.’”

