Pope, in message, praises La Civiltà Cattolica for ‘rigorous respect for truth’

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the 175th anniversary of La Civiltà Cattolica, Pope Francis praised the influential Jesuit journal that “has accompanied so many generations, like a friendly presence, offering useful indications for interpreting the events of the world in the light of faith.”

“I would like to express my deep appreciation for the intelligent service that you render to the Holy See and to the Church, in carrying out a journalistic activity that favors rigorous respect for the truth, giving space to debate and dialogue,” the Pope added in his message to Father Nuno da Silva Gonçalves, SJ, the journal’s current editor.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin and other leading Vatican officials attended an event marking the anniversary, as did Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

