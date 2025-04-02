Catholic World News

Vatican investigator warns: Institute of the Incarnate Word resisting reform

April 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican investigator appointed to supervise reforms in the Institute of the Incarnate Word has complained that he is “encountering strong resistance,” and issued a clear warning: “It would be a pity if the resistance to recognize mistakes were to spoil the great good that has been done.”

Bishop José Satué said that the Institute, founded in 1984 in Argentina, must “recognize the harm caused by some of its members and certain dynamics...that do not reflect the style of Jesus Christ.” The group has been the target of inquiries since its founder, Father Carlos Buela, was found guilty of inappropriate conduct with adults and ordered by the Vatican to leave the group and live in isolation in Italy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!